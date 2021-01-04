In Iowa, there were 605 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 284,873.
The state reported 46 additional related deaths, moving the death toll to 3,992.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,407 new cases today, pushing the total to 487,938.
There were nine additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,884.
In Illinois, there were 5,059 new cases reported today, along with 79 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 984,880 cases and 16,834 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)