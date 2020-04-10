SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

CASCADE, Iowa — An area nonprofit organization is working with five eastern Iowa grocery stores to deliver food to older individuals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brothers Market in Cascade is among the grocers delivering food in partnership with Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, the agency announced.

The announcement states that people age 60 and older who need food are eligible to receive the equivalent of 14 meals delivered each week during the self-isolation guideline period in place due to COVID-19.

The other grocery stores are located in Denver, Parkersburg, Strawberry Point and Winthrop.

Call the agency’s LifeLong Links line at 1-866-468-7887 for more information.

