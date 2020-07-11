Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Fifty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the county’s total to 891. The new positive cases came out of 473 new completed tests — a 12.5% positivity rate, more than double the county’s overall positivity rate to date of 6%, a figure that has been climbing in recent days. With no new deaths, Dubuque County’s total of 22 is unchanged since June 15. The number of people who have recovered declined by 22 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, according to the state website. So the number of “active” cases in Dubuque County shot up to 444 as of 5 p.m. Friday — an increase of 81 from one day prior. The State of Iowa website lists eight people hospitalized in Dubuque County with COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 9.
- Jackson County reported six new cases during the 24-hour span, with its total jumping to 54 with 36 cases considered active.
- Delaware County had two new cases, and Clayton and Jones counties each had one new case during that time period.
Statewide, there were 34,010 total cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 764 over 24 hours earlier. Three additional related deaths were
- reported, bringing the toll to 743.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 10 new cases on Friday, perhaps the result of public testing done in the county on Wednesday. Grant County officials reported about 559 testing samples were collected during the drive at the county fairgrounds in Lancaster. Another testing drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in Cassville’s Riverside Park.
- Meanwhile, Iowa County saw an increase of three cases. Crawford and Lafayette counties each reported one new case Friday.
- In Wisconsin, another 845 confirmed cases were reported Friday, pushing the state’s total to 34,753. Five additional related deaths were reported, so the toll moved to 814.
- In Illinois, there were 1,317 new confirmed cases reported Friday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. The state had a total of 151,767 cases as of Friday, including 7,144 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County’s total increased by two to 53 positive cases Friday, with one death, and 45 recovered.