More than 25,400 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 25,401 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 369 from Tuesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 37,626 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 637.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,700 who have received at least one dose (increase of 57 from Tuesday); 4,091 fully vaccinated (increase of 37)
- Delaware County residents: 5,414 who have received at least one dose (increase of 44); 3,509 fully vaccinated (increase of 130)
- Jackson County residents: 6,296 who have received at least one dose (increase of 111); 4,457 fully vaccinated (increase of 55)
- Jones County residents: 6,259 who have received at least one dose (increase of 39); 4,131 fully vaccinated (increase of 34)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 692,021 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,064,148 had received at least one dose so far.