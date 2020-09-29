In Iowa, there were 591 additional cases of COVID-19 reported from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, for a total of 87,509.
The death toll in Iowa rose by seven to 1,324.
In Wisconsin, 2,367 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 119,955.
There were 17 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,300.
In Illinois, 1,362 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 23 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 291,001 cases and 8,637 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)