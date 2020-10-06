PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently hailed the school’s relative success in limiting the spread of COVID-19 but warned that mandatory testing of students and staff might be necessary.
In a video, Dennis Shields noted that UW-P was one month into the school year and, thus, already have “proven the doubters wrong.” He said there were “plenty of naysayers” who did not expect the school to be able to host in-person classes this long.
He acknowledged that more than 200 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus — the total stood at 232 total cases, with 62 active, as of Monday morning — but said other University of Wisconsin schools have had a similar proportion of their student bodies contract COVID-19 in a one-week span.
Still, he urged students to continue being vigilant and follow safety precautions.
He also urged students to continue to get tested for COVID-19.
“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends, and the UW System concurs, that students should get tested every two weeks,” Shields said.
That means hundreds of tests should be administered daily, but “we’re averaging well under 100.”
Such testing will help identify and slow any hot spots on campus, he said.
“I’ve been reluctant to develop a mandatory testing policy,” Shields said. “But if we do not get enough voluntary testing, we may well have to make testing mandatory to achieve the level of testing that provides confidence for the safety of our campus community and ensures we are appropriately tracking potential virus spread.”