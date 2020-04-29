LANCASTER, Wis. — A COVID-19 outbreak at a Grant County long-term-care facility has grown to 27 confirmed cases, county officials announced Tuesday.
Eight staff and 19 residents of Orchard Manor, south of Lancaster, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release.
Meanwhile, the county’s overall total has climbed to 35 cases, and a sixth related death was reported.
The outbreak at Orchard Manor accounts for 77% of the county’s total. The most recent release notes that some residents of the county-owned facility confirmed to have COVID-19 were asymptomatic.
On Saturday, 25 Wisconsin National Guard troops assisted Grant County Health Department and Orchard Manor staff to collect more than 240 samples from residents and employees as part of a facility-wide screening, which identified three new resident cases.
“While we hate to see any positive cases, having less than 1.3% of the tests come back positive is encouraging given that the state average for positive COVID-19 testing was at 8.6% today,” said Jeff Kindrai, county health department director, in a press release. “Bringing in the state team offered increased access to sample collection kits, laboratory capacity, personnel and personal protective equipment, as well as the ability to test individuals with and without symptoms rapidly.”
Infected residents at Orchard Manor are treated in a quarantined part of the facility, which has been converted into a “negative-pressure” wing, equipped with a special ventilation system to prevent the airborne spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating at home.
County Public Information Officer Julie Durst declined to state whether any of the county’s six deaths are connected to the Orchard Manor outbreak, citing privacy regulations.
“The most recent deaths were persons over 70 years of age,” the release states.
In Wisconsin, a total of 6,289 confirmed cases had been reported as of Tuesday. That was an increase of 208 from Monday’s total.
With no new cases Tuesday, Crawford County’s total remains at three cases; Iowa County, seven; and Lafayette County, four. No related deaths have been reported in those counties.
There have been 300 related deaths reported statewide, an increase of 19 over Monday.