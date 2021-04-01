The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- There was one new death in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Twenty-two more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period.
- By 5 p.m. Wednesday, 61,291 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 20.3% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.2% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.5%; Delaware County, 5.6%; Jackson County, 4.9%; Jones County, 3.9%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Wednesday. As of Monday, there were two Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, a decrease of four from Sunday. Jones County had one such resident hospitalized, the same as Sunday. Jackson County had two such residents hospitalized, an increase of two from Sunday. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Hartig Drug announced Wednesday it is administering the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its Iowa and Wisconsin locations through the Federal Pharmacy Partner Program. The pharmacy is also providing vaccines in most Illinois locations through state and local partnerships. Hartig is currently administering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, dependent on location. Residents of Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin can check their eligibility and schedule first dose appointments at hartigdrug.com/covidvaccine.
- Hartig Drug also provided off-site clinics in the last month to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine. Clinics were held at nursing homes, Dubuque Rescue Mission, Goodwill, addiction treatment centers and several other community organizations.
- HyVee, Inc. announced Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine is now available in all HyVee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. The chain began administering vaccinations in Wisconsin this week through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Appointments to receive the vaccine can be made at hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
- Statewide, the number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 538 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 351,002. Fourteen additional related deaths were reported during the 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 5,743.
- Scheduling for two Grant County vaccine clinics is now open. The first clinic will be held at the Grant County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, April 7, and will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second clinic will be held at the Broske Center in Platteville and will administer the Moderna vaccine. No date was provided on the county’s Facebook page for the second clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 608-723-6416.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 601,202 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 11,098 from Tuesday.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 563 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 577,195. The state’s death toll rose by 10 to 6,622.
- Wisconsin reported 1,040,039 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 17.9% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,244,585 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a 24-hour increase of 2,592 cases. The state reported 28 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,301.
- Illinois also reported 2,161,302 residents were fully vaccinated — 16.9% of the state’s population.