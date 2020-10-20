Thirty-six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,701.
The new cases came from 101 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 34,486. That means the county had a positivity rate of 35.6% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate inched up to 13.6%.
Nine new cases in Delaware County were reported in that time frame, pushing its total to 685. Six new cases each were reported in Jackson and Jones counties, so their tallies moved to 533 and 411, respectively. No new cases were reported in Clayton County, which remained at 351.
There were no additional related deaths reported in the five-county area, so the death tolls remained at 52 for Dubuque County, eight in Delaware County and three each in Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
State health officials report that outbreaks continue at five area long-term-care facilities.
In Dubuque County, MercyOne Dyersville continued to report 33 cases, with 21 recovered. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque remained at seven cases, with none recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 19 cases with 16 recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester still has 73 cases, with 54 now recovered, and Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at four cases, with one person recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 754 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 108,334.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 13 to 1,549.