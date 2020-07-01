American Airlines is requiring passengers during check-in to certify that they have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for the past 14 days.
American Airlines is the carrier operating from Dubuque Regional Airport.
The requirement was effective beginning Tuesday and is included in a travel advisory posted to American Airlines’ website.
Passengers are also required to wear a face covering while flying. Exceptions are made for “very young children or anyone with a condition that prevents them from wearing” a mask, according to the advisory.
Passengers should bring their own face coverings.