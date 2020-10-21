Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., reported two more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to seven.
- In Dubuque County, an additional 36 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Those new cases came from 116 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 31%. The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 13.7%.
- With 956 new confirmed cases and 2,983 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday was 32%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday — even though each of those 14 days have had positivity rates topping 20%, based on TH calculations. In fact, Sept. 29 was the last time that Dubuque County had a 24-hour positivity rate of less than 20%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,644 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of 71 during the time period.
- Jackson County had nine new cases in the 24-hour period. Delaware County had seven new cases, while Jones County had three and Clayton County had one.
- There were no additional deaths in any of the Iowa or Wisconsin counties in the TH coverage area.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers. As of Tuesday: Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, 73 cases, 54 recovered; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care increased by two to 35 cases with 21 recovered; Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 19 cases, 16 recovered; Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, seven cases, zero recovered; Edgewood Convalescent Home, four cases, two recovered.
- On Tuesday the state updated its hospitalizations by county as of Monday. Those figures are Dubuque County, 27 — the third-highest total in the state; Clayton County, zero; Delaware County, eight; Jackson County, one; and Jones County, four.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 945 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 108,691 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The related death toll increased by 17, increasing to 1,556.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported a total of 28 new cases Tuesday; Iowa County, 13; Lafayette County, five; and Crawford County, three.
- Statewide, there were 4,591 new cases reported, pushing the total to 178,482. There were 33 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,633.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 11 new cases.
Statewide, Illinois reported 3,714 new cases Tuesday, along with 41 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 350,875 cases and 9,277 deaths.