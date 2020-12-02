Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- The number of COVID-related deaths in the tri-state area increased by nine between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. Jones County reported four more deaths for a total of 17, and Clayton County reported three more, bringing its toll to eight. Jo Daviess County in Illinois reported two additional deaths, for a total of 17.
- Dubuque County reported 48 additional COVID-19 cases from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, sending the county’s total to 9,290. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 16.1%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,080 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of 154 from the previous 24-hour period.
- In addition to the four more deaths, Jones County reported nine more cases, and its 14-day positivity rate was 26.8%, now the fourth-highest in the state. An outbreak at the Anamosa State Penitentiary drove up Jones County numbers. As of Tuesday afternoon, nine inmates and seven staff remained active cases. The prison has five COVID-related deaths since the outbreak began.
- Jackson County reported seven new cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 18.9%. Clayton County had eight additional cases, in addition to the three deaths, and a positivity rate of 22.6%. Delaware County had five more cases and a rate of 18.8%.
- The state health department updated county-level hospitalization data Monday. As of then, Dubuque County had 31 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, a decline of two since the previous update on Saturday. Also hospitalized were 16 infected Jones County residents (up two), 16 from Clayton County (up two), 11 from Jackson County (up two) and six from Delaware County (up one).
- The state continues to report outbreaks at 14 area long-term-care facilities. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the case counts were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 83 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 20 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — nine cases (an increase of two); Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases (an increase of one); Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases; Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases, a decrease of one; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 66 cases (an increase of 13); Great River Care Center in McGregor — 31 cases (a decrease of five); Guttenberg Care Center — 40 cases (an increase of eight); and Elkader Care Center — nine cases; Stonehill Communities, Dubuque —5 cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 1,985 for a total of 231,420. The state’s related death toll rose by 28 to 2,431.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 32 additional cases on Monday. Iowa County had 21 more cases. Lafayette County reported nine additional cases. State officials reported 1,314 total cases so far in Crawford County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 4,078 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 391,313. There were 107 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,420.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 24 new cases Tuesday, as well as the two deaths.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 12,542 new cases Tuesday, along with 125 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 738,846 cases and 12,403 deaths.