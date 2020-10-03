Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, marking the third consecutive day in which one was recorded. The county’s toll moved to 44 as of the latter time — the seventh-highest tally of counties in the state. Another death was also recorded in Delaware County in that time frame, bringing its total to four.
- Another 73 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during that time period.
- The county reported 251 new tests during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 29.1%. The county’s to-date positivity rate ticked up to 11.6%.
- With 941 new confirmed cases and 3,400 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Friday stood at 27.7%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,350 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 30 from one day prior.
- Jackson County reported 14 additional cases in the 24-hour period. Delaware County tallied eight more cases; Jones County added seven more; and Clayton County had no additional cases.
- The 14-day positivity rate in Delaware County continues to soar. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the state listed the county’s rate as 19% — the fourth-highest in Iowa. However, according to the state’s own totals, there have been 163 new cases and 461 new tests in the two weeks ending at 5 p.m. Friday for a positivity rate of 35.4%.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. The number of cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remains at 47 cases, with 26 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 16 cases, with 12 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has a total of 13,
- unchanged from 24 hours earlier.
- The state released county-
- specific hospitalization data on Friday that included Thursday’s totals: 25 people in Dubuque County; four people in Delaware County; two in Jones County and one in Jackson County. Clayton County has no current hospitalizations for COVID-19 related illness.
- Statewide, Iowa added 1,018 cases in that 24-hour period for a
- total of 91,031 as of 5 p.m. Friday. The state’s death toll rose by 13 to 1,373 at that time.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 23 additional cases on Friday. Iowa County reported 10 more cases; Crawford County had nine; and Lafayette County had eight.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,745 new cases reported Friday, pushing the total to 127,906. There were five additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,353.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported five additional cases Friday.
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,206 new cases Friday, along with 47 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 297,646 cases and 8,743 deaths.