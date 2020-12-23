In Iowa, 2,002 additional cases were confirmed between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, for a total of 271,022.
The statewide death toll increased by 15 to 3,668.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,579 new cases today, pushing the total to 463,594.
There were 69 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,614.
In Illinois, 6,762 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 135 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 918,070 cases and 15,547 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)