EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Shortly after Illinois joined the growing list of states in which residents are being ordered to remain in their homes, venturing out only for essentials, local business owners expressed uncertainty.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all “non-essential” businesses to close today due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. Residents still are allowed to go out to purchase food and medicine, for outdoor exercise, and to report to work if their workplace remains open, but otherwise they should stay at home.
Jeff Jansen, owner of Van’s Liquor Store in East Dubuque, said he was not sure whether his business will be forced to close. But if it is, the impact would be devastating.
“I still have bills due and they need to be paid,” Jansen said. “That puts us in a serious bind.”
Gail Demoss, owner of New Earth Animals in Galena, said her retail store will have to close, though she will still provide deliveries of pet food and supplies to her customers.
Still, the loss of the retail location will have a negative impact.
“It will definitely make things more difficult for our business,” Demoss said. “It has already up to this point.”
On Thursday, Pritzker sought to reassure residents and discourage panic-buying.
“Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, these sources of fundamental supplies will continue to operate,” he said. “There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas, or medicine. Buy what you need within reason. There is enough to go around as long as people do not hoard. We will never shut these services down.”
Pritzker had previously ordered all schools statewide to shut down and limited gatherings to 50 people to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He also closed dine-in service at bars and restaurants, but allowed businesses to continue delivery or carryout options.
The governors of California and New York have issued similar orders.
The first Illinois community to impose a stay-at-home order was the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, which declared a state of emergency Wednesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
As of Friday afternoon, Illinois reported 585 cases of COVID-19 in 25 counties, and five deaths. The latest patient to die is a woman in her 70s from Cook County.
No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Jo Daviess County.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday ordered anyone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or showing symptoms of the disease to stay indoors, formalizing advice issued by health officials.
Patients cannot leave their homes, go to work or visit any group setting except to seek medical care and “life sustaining needs,” including medicine or food, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.