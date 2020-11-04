In Iowa, 2,832 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 136,126.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 25 to 1,781.
In Wisconsin, there were 5,935 new cases today, pushing the total to 244,002.
There were 54 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,156.
In Illinois, 7,538 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 55 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 437,556 cases and 9,933 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)