Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included.
- Dubuque County reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing the county’s death total to 166. Jackson County had two more deaths, for a total of 34.
- Another 24 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 9.8%.
- Jackson County had eight new cases and now has a two-week positivity rate of 11.6%. Jones County reported seven new cases and has a 14-day positivity rate of 11.9%. There were seven new cases in Delaware County, where the 14-day positivity rate declined to 10.2%. Clayton County had one new positive case and its two-week positivity rate fell to 6.1%.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, two Dubuque County long-term care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center reports 13 cases in the past 14 days. Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation had one case confirmed in the past two weeks.
- The most recent state data showed eight Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized. There were five COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Jones County, four each in Jackson and Delaware counties and two in Clayton County.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 869 during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the total to 318,561. Total deaths in Iowa increased by 74, reaching a total of 4,651.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 13 new cases on Saturday. Iowa and Lafayette counties each reported four new cases, while Crawford County reported two additional cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,493 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 541,408. There were 33 additional deaths in Wisconsin, so the state count moved to 5,893.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported two new cases on Saturday. Its total now sits at 1,549.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 3,345 new cases on Saturday, along with 65 new deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,123,873 cases and 19,203 deaths.