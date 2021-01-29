The preparations begin when the radio dispatcher relays the information: The patient has COVID-19.
For responding members of the Dubuque Fire Department, that triggers a series of steps to limit exposure to the coronavirus. They include limiting the number of personnel in direct contact with the patient, reducing the time that they spend indoors and incorporating more stringent personal protective equipment.
“Typically, we try to limit the number of people actually entering the residence initially to as few as possible until there can be an assessment made,” said Samuel Janecke, EMS supervisor for the department.
At the advent of the pandemic, Dubuque’s first responders relied upon a list of known COVID-positive individuals to know when to take additional safety precautions.
“The problem was, as we got into the midst of (the pandemic), we couldn’t keep the list updated fast enough,” Janecke said. “So, there was guidance given by the federal government that allowed for (911 dispatchers) to share information obtained through a questioning process.”
Now, dispatchers include in their call for first responders that the residence has a COVID-positive occupant.
MINIMIZING CONTACT, MAXIMIZING AIRFLOW
That information determines the initial action taken by the first fire department personnel on the scene, usually a member of an engine company.
“That person will try to talk with the patient and see if they can, on their own or maybe with assistance, make it out to the front porch to complete an assessment out in the open air,” Janecke said.
First responders consider circulating air as a tool to help lessen exposure to the virus, particularly when a treatment increases the risk of the patient spreading respiratory droplets.
“If we are doing a breathing treatment, we try to do as much as possible in the outdoor environment,” Janecke said. “Now, that’s harder with the (cold) temperature. So, if we do need to be in the back of the ambulance, we try to leave the doors open and limit the actual number of personnel who are in the back of the ambulance and go from there. The goal is to try to accomplish some of those procedures, which are more high risk, like a breathing treatment, prior to transport (to the hospital).”
Dubuque police assisting EMS personnel or responding themselves to homes of potential COVID-19 patients also try to limit their exposure.
“If it’s not essential for police to go in, we will limit our entrance (into the home) as much as we can,” Lt. Ted McClimon said. “If we have to go in, our officers are all equipped with N95 masks.”
The addresses provided to officers responding to calls are flagged if there is a known or suspected COVID-19 case.
“Any information that we can have to better prepare ourselves is definitely beneficial,” McClimon said. “Everybody is doing their part to stay healthy.”
Epworth (Iowa) Fire Chief Tom Berger said his department’s precautions are similar to those taken in Dubuque. His volunteer department also tries to limit the number of personnel entering the residence of a COVID-positive patient.
Berger said his department errs on the side of caution when it comes to possible COVID exposure.
“Sometimes people have the symptoms but they haven’t been tested,” he said. “The family doesn’t always know if the (patient) is positive.”
DRESSING THE PART FOR PROTECTION
High-filtration masks, such as N95 and KN95 models, are among the personal protective equipment items that first responders rely upon when treating known COVID-positive patients.
“The typical PPE used when making entry (into a home) would be, at a minimum, gloves, eye protection and then a surgical mask, which is either a blue or yellow mask,” Janecke said. “Those standard precautions are used on every call now. If there is a known situation where there is a COVID-positive patient, and there is a potential for respiratory droplets to be spread, (first responders) would also have on a gown, and they would switch to either a KN95 or an N95 (mask), and a lot of them also wear a face shield, even though they have the eye protection, just as an extra precautionary step.”
The area’s volunteer EMS crew members also suit up to protect themselves when responding to calls involving confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.
“We’re wearing a full-body suit, boot covers, gloves — which we would do anyway — and an N95 mask or face shield,” said Lancaster (Wis.) EMS Chief Jeff Boughton.
He said sometimes responding EMS members will wear a full head enclosure that has fresh air piped into it.
“It’s not that we’re immune to COVID — there have been some exposures — but without these precautions, it would be a lot worse,” he said.
TAKING STEPS AFTER THE CALL
Janecke said the fire department has revised and updated its COVID-response protocols during the course of the pandemic.
“There were adjustments made, mostly about additional equipment that became available to clean the ambulances after a call,” he said. “We have a piece of equipment called an AeroClave. It’s a device that we physically place in the back of the ambulance, and it produces an aerosolized cleaning vapor that fills the back of the ambulance. It takes about 20 minutes to have (the ambulance) completely cleaned, and then, we go through our standard wiping down hard surfaces and cleaning the cot.”
Janecke said he expects first responders’ additional precautions to continue for the foreseeable future.
“Definitely, I would say through the rest of the spring, and then we will kind of play it by ear as the vaccine becomes more widely available,” he said. “We will make adjustments as necessary.”