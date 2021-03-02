One additional death was reported in Delaware County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, raising the county's total to 40.
Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,388.
There were no additional deaths in the county during the 24-hour period, so the toll remained at 194, the sixth-highest in the state.
Two additional cases were reported in Delaware and Jackson counties, increasing their respective totals to 1,852 and 2,096.
No additional cases were reported in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, remaining at 1,597.
The state reported a decrease in one case in Jones County, lowering the total to 2,846.
No additional related deaths were reported for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 53, 38 and 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list after Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque was removed.
Statewide, Iowa reported 458 additional cases, for a total of 336,966.
The state reported 26 additional related deaths, for a toll of 5,498.