Three more confirmed COVID-19 infections in Dubuque County were announced Thursday by State of Iowa officials.
Those cases, as well as one more in Jones County, were among 176 announced statewide. Iowa’s total number of confirmed infections now stands at 3,924. Six more deaths bring the statewide total to 96.
Dubuque County now has 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of which resulted in a death. Jones County’s total now is 18.
Eight cases — one fatal — have been confirmed in Clayton County, seven in Jackson County and three in Delaware County.
In Illinois, 1,826 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday, bringing the statewide mark to 36,934. The number of confirmed cases in Jo Daviess County stayed at 11.
Meanwhile, the state reported an additional 123 deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 1,688.
And in Wisconsin, 207 more cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide number of confirmed cases to 5,052. Eleven additional deaths bring the state’s toll to 257.
One more case was confirmed in Grant County, which now has reported 27 infections and three deaths as a result of the virus. Seven cases have been confirmed in Iowa County, four in Lafayette County and three in Crawford County.