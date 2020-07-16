Sixty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 1,089 as of 11 a.m. today.
The county surge came in tandem with an increase in testing of 709 tests during the 24-hour period, reaching a positivity rate for that period of 8.7%. A total of 16,398 tests have been completed as of 11 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were reported during the time period. The county's total remains at 23.
Jones County saw cases rise by seven to 84, during the 24-hour span. Jackson County had five additional cases for a total of 77. Clayton County had one additional case, for a total of 52. Delaware County remained unchanged at 57.
Statewide, Iowa reported 830 additional confirmed cases bringing the total of positive cases to 36,866. The state reported 18 additional deaths, so the total death toll moves to 777.