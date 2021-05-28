The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- One additional resident of Dubuque County was confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 13,443.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area.
- As of Thursday, 136,703 residents of that 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 56.2% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next clinics will take place today from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Kennedy Mall vaccination clinic and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Dubuque, 1099 Iowa St. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.9%. Rates in other area counties were Clayton County, 1.5%; Delaware County, 2.1%; Jackson County, 5.6%; and Jones County, 3.4%.
The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. As of Tuesday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the same as reported Monday. One such resident of Jones County was hospitalized, a decrease of one. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized, the same as reported Monday. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were
- hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 102 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 371,138. The state reported three additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 6,047.
- As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,360,138 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 54.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the Crawford County Health Department has vaccine appointments available today for the clinic at the Crawford County Administration Building in Prairie du Chien. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4f4sekwu.
- University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon on the first floor of Royce Hall from June 3 to Aug. 12. They are free and open to the public.
The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Face coverings are required in all university buildings.
- For more information, call the Grant County Health Department at 608-723-6416.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 272 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 609,561. The state reported 37 additional related deaths, so the state’s toll moved to 7,040.
- As of Thursday, 2,553,224 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,379,279 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 891 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 42 to 22,718.
- As of Thursday, 4,978,526 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 48.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.