Dubuque County has had five more COVID-19-related deaths between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 99. Jackson County added three more COVID-19-related deaths in the same period, so its death toll is now at 17. Clayton County recorded an additional death, now with 10. Jones County also had one more death as of 11 a.m., for a total now of 18.
Meanwhile, an additional 64 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, moving the county's total to 9,500.
The county's 14-day positivity rate stood at 14.5%.
Jackson County added 30 more cases, pushing its total to 1,519. Clayton County recorded 14 more cases, so its tally moved to 1,158. Delaware County added 11 cases, pushing its total to 1,482. No additional related deaths were reported in Delaware County so it remains at 21 deaths.
Jones County had eight more cases of COVID-19 during that same time span, so its total is now 2,372. As of Thursday afternoon, an outbreak at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was now down to four active inmate cases and six active staff cases.
Three Dubuque long-term-care facilities -- Luther Manor Communities, Hawkeye Care Center and Stonehill Care Center -- are no longer on the state list of centers with outbreaks. Edgewood Convalescent Home also has gone off the state list. The state continues to report on outbreaks at 10 facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 21 cases (an increase of one)
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 17 cases (an increase of two)
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- 71 cases (an increase of 62)
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 38 cases (and increase of seven)
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 42 cases
- Elkader Care Center -- 22 cases (an increase of 13)
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center --65 cases
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 68 cases (an increase of one)
Statewide, a total of 2,905 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 239,699. The state's related death toll increased by 84 in the same time period, moving to 2,603.