Dubuque County Conservation today announced that all but one county-owned campgrounds will open Friday.
Swiss Valley Campground is expected to open on Friday, May 15.
In an announcement, Dubuque County Conservation said all existing reservations will be honored and that online reservation at mycountyparks.com will start on Monday, May 11.
Other rules include:
- Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds.
- Campfires will be limited to campers occupying that campsite.
- No more than six occupants per campsite, unless an immediate family contains more than six.
- All modern restrooms and shower buildings remain closed. Pit latrines are open.
- Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk.
- Playgrounds and pavilions remain closed.
- Swiss Valley Nature Center remains closed.