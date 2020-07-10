News in your town

NFL: Jaguars announce plans for 25% capacity, masks in 2020

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Cuba City municipal offices close after employee exposed to COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

33 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours, 5 more in Jackson County

Demand for COVID-19 testing at Dubuque site strong, as county reports 69 more cases

Bellevue day care center closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

In addition to Dubuque County jump, 11 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson County

Cuba City municipal offices close after employee exposed to COVID-19

Testing surge, record 73 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours, while Jackson County's total spikes

Face masks made mandatory on all UW campuses this fall

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Bellevue day care center closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Local mental health region leaders eye uses for $30 million COVID-19 allocation

29 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

Dubuque bar, restaurant closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

No in-person services at Dubuque County Assessor's Office after COVID-19 case confirmed

Galena organization cancels biggest fundraiser

Dubuque casino announces Bob Saget shows postponed

Dubuque arboretum cancels rest of Music in Gardens for 2020

Willett: What long-term care reopening looks like for Iowa families

Dubuque bar, restaurant closing after employees test positive for COVID-19

Dubuque casino announces Bob Saget shows postponed

30 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; new cases in Clayton, Jackson, Jones counties

No in-person services at Dubuque County Assessor's Office after COVID-19 case confirmed

Prep sports: Bellevue softball team's season over after positive COVID-19 test

Dubuque arboretum cancels rest of Music in Gardens

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

34 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

Organizers cancel events at Field of Dreams movie site

Dubuque Main Street, Main Street Iowa seeking community input

Benton Fire Department cancels Labor Day parade, live events

MercyOne to restrict hospital visitors in Dubuque, Dyersville

Van Milligen: Recovering from COVID-19 crisis will take 'All of Us'

MercyOne to restrict hospital visitors in Dubuque, Dyersville

25 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; new cases in Jackson, Jones counties

Organizers cancel events at Field of Dreams movie site

Dubuque Main Street, Main Street Iowa seeking community input

Benton Fire Department cancels Labor Day parade, live events