Iowa’s largest health system on Tuesday announced staff furloughs and salary reductions for executives due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UnityPoint Health, which includes Dubuque’s UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, announced short-term, limited reductions in hours for “administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders” and reduction in hours or furloughs for employees in “areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures.”
The system is also cutting executives’ pay by 15%.
The measures go into effect on Sunday, April 26.
“Like health systems across the nation, UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global pandemic,” the press release states. “As a health system, we have already taken necessary steps to ensure we emerge from the current situation in a strong position. That includes pausing elective services, deferring or delaying all capital projects, reducing unnecessary spending and, now, implementing additional workforce changes.”