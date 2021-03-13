Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, 70,330 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 23.3% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.3% at that time. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.6%; Delaware County, 2.8%; Jackson County, 2.5%; and Jones County, 2.4%.
- The number of fully vaccinated Dubuque County residents rose by 853 to 13,336 — or 13.7% of the county’s population.
- Officials at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque announced Friday they will begin to receive an allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Crescent is one of 700 health centers selected to administer the vaccine to disproportionately affected populations. Officials expect to receive the first round of vaccines in April. Those who qualify will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
- Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data again on Friday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Thursday afternoon, showed that four Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, three less than Monday’s data. Also hospitalized were one resident each of Delaware and Jackson counties. No such residents of Clayton and Jones counties were hospitalized.
- As of Friday, no local long-term-care facilities were among the three listed on the state’s outbreak list.
- Iowa reported 493 additional people were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 342,070.
- The state reported nine additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, increasing that total to 5,630.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, 690,524 Iowans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 14,988 from 24 hours earlier. A total of 366,371 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, a 24-hour increase of 18,989.
- Lafayette County health officials announced Friday they will not be making vaccination appointments or a waiting list available for those who are not currently eligible. Those who will be eligible on March 29, which includes individuals age 16 and older with certain health conditions, will be able to do so after March 29.
- In Illinois, a new call center was launched in an effort to assist residents who do not have access to the internet or have difficulty navigating online services, to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The call center is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. midnight. To reach the vaccine appointment call center, call 833-621-1284. For general questions about COVID-19, call 800-889-3931.
- A phone outage in Jo Daviess County affected the health department’s phone line. Residents that have a question related to COVID-19 can email covid19@jodaviess.org.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 550 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 568,902. The state reported one additional related death, raising the death toll to 6,525.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,185,602 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — or 20.4% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,763 cases Friday, increasing the total to 1,206,172. The state reported 39 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,901.
Illinois also reported 2,421,739 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,369,534 were fully vaccinated.