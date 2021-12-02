The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Eight more COVID- 19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Saturday — two in Dubuque County, two in Jones County, Iowa, and one each in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
- Another 481 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 since Nov. 24, when the numbers were last updated. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 163 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jackson County, 86 in Delaware County, 87 in Jones County and 79 in Clayton County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 132 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday. There were 65 new cases in Iowa County, 41 in Crawford County and 39 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 80 new cases since the numbers were last updated on Nov. 24.
- There were 48 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. The State of Iowa recently discontinued reporting county-level hospitalization data.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Saturday.
- As of Wednesday, 169,902 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 69.9% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 96 active cases among students, an increase of 61 since Nov. 24, and 19 among staff, an increase of 16.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 19 active cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, a decrease of 12 from Nov. 24, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, the same as earlier. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were nine student cases as of Wednesday, a decrease of four from a week earlier, and six staff cases, an increase of five.
- As of Wednesday, 528,221 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 9,362 from one week earlier. There were 91 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, increasing the total to 7,445.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,789,173 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 66.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 15,424 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 879,614. The state’s related deaths increased by 88 to 9,052.
- As of Wednesday, 3,462,972 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 69.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, there have been 1,815,994 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 31,094 from one week earlier, when figures were last updated. In that time span there were 146 additional related deaths, bringing the total to 26,459.
- As of Wednesday, 7,801,603 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 72% of the state’s residents
who are at least 12 years old.