STOCKTON, Ill. -- The heavily attended Stockton Fourth of July Celebration will not be held this year.
Organizers announced the decision today online.
"As you know, our celebration brings together thousands of people each year," the announcement stated. "At this time, after lots and lots of discussion, we have decided that we just cannot host the event this year."
The announcement stated that "there were several reasons that led to this decision to cancel rather than reschedule," though no further information was shared regarding those reasons.
Organizers vowed to come "back better than ever next year."