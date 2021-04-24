The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Friday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Jones County between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s death toll rose to 56.
- Thirteen more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team announced Friday a full slate of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Dubuque over the next week, including one at Audubon Elementary School. They will be held from 8 a.m. to noon today, Kennedy Mall vaccination site; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 26, Kennedy Mall vaccination site; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Kennedy Mall vaccination site; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Kennedy Mall vaccination site; 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Audubon Elementary School; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, Kennedy Mall vaccination site; 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, Grand River Center parking garage; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 30, Kennedy Mall vaccination site.
- As of Friday, 96,204 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 31.9% of the area’s population.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The most recent data stated that, as of Tuesday, five residents each of Dubuque and Delaware counties were hospitalized with COVID-19. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton and Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.7%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 3.3%; Delaware County, 3%; Jackson County, 3.6%; and Jones County, 3%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 440 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 362,334.
- The state reported three additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Friday, raising the death toll to 5,907.
- As of Friday, 951,514 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 20,949 from Thursday.
- In Wisconsin, vaccination appointments are available for the vaccination clinic at Lands End Comer Center in Dodgeville on Thursday, April 29. To register, visit
- . The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
- Wisconsin reported 795 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing its total to 593,789. The state’s death toll increased by 13 to 6,738.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, 1.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 30.4% of the population.
- There were 3,369 new COVID-19 cases announced Friday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,316,091. The state reported 22 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,777.
- Illinois also reported more than 3.6 million residents were fully vaccinated — 28.6% of the state’s population.