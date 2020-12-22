PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- University of Platteville recently shared new COVID-19 testing requirements for students and staff for the second semester.
The requirements were set by the University of Wisconsin System and aim to "mitigate the spread of the virus and to allow for as much in-person learning as possible," according to an online announcement.
Starting in January, all students who live on campus must be tested at least once per week, while all students who live off campus and all staff must be tested at least every other week.
"UW-Platteville is working through the logistics of these tests but wanted to alert you to these requirements now," the announcement states. "Detailed plans will be released in the upcoming weeks."