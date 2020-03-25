Dubuque Community Schools will donate thousands of disposable gloves to local health care providers.
School board members approved a resolution Tuesday giving the district flexibility to respond to local needs amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also authorizes the district to donate medical supplies that health care facilities need.
“We would like to get those out into the hands of medical service providers,” said Superintendent Stan Rheingans.
Rheingans said the district has about 80,000 disposable gloves in its warehouse. He estimated 20,000 to 30,000 will go to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, and the district has reached out to other health care providers as well.
The resolution also suspends provisions of board policies if they are necessary “to implement written guidance from state or federal agencies relating to containing COVID-19” for the duration of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health emergency declaration.
It also allows Rheingans to direct staff assignments while schools are closed and for board members to limit the number of people who can physically attend board meetings.
Rheingans said provisions of the resolution were recommended by the Iowa Association of School Boards to allow districts more flexibility to implement policies as board members seek to practice social distancing.