Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Twenty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, pushing the county’s total to 2,381.
- The county recorded just 74 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 31% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate moved to 9% as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- With 354 new confirmed cases and 2,541 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Sunday was 13.9%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 10.9%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 554 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, which is an increase of 17 from 24 hours earlier and 52 more than 72 hours prior.
- Seven more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Jones County; Jackson County had two more cases, and Clayton and Delaware each had one additional case as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- The state website had not updated the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 since Thursday when the numbers stood at 11 in Dubuque County, four in Jackson County, two in Jones County, and none in Delaware County or Clayton County.
- Statewide, 795 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 74,508. There were two additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,219.
- There were no additional deaths in any of the five counties.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of three cases on Sunday. Iowa County reported two additional cases, and Lafayette County and Crawford County each added one more.
- Statewide, 1,582 new cases were reported Sunday, pushing the total to 89,185. There was one additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,210.
- In Illinois, 1,462 new confirmed cases were reported Sunday, along with 14 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 261,371 cases and 8,309 deaths. State totals showed Jo Daviess County with two additional cases as of Sunday.