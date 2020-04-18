Three Dubuque County residents and a Jones County residents are among 181 Iowans whose COVID-19 diagnoses were announced this morning by state officials.
The statewide total of confirmed cases now stands at 2,513. Another 10 deaths were reported this morning, bringing the statewide tally to 74 -- a figure that includes the previously reported deaths of one resident each in Dubuque and Clayton counties.
Forty-three cases of COVID-19 now have been confirmed in Dubuque County, while Jones County's total rose to 14. Clayton County has seven cases; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, two.