Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the county’s toll to 184. Clayton County also had an additional death, bringing its total to 52.
- Meanwhile, Dubuque County added 15 new COVID-19 cases in that 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate decreased to 8.3% as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- Jones County reported five new cases in that time period, and its rate dropped to 9.8%. Jackson County added three new cases and its 14-day positivity rate decreased slightly to 11.7%. One additional case in Delaware County was reported, and the county’s 14-day rate ticked down to 9%. Clayton County also had one new case and its two-week positivity rate fell to 5.9%.
- On Friday, the state provided updated county-level hospitalization data as of Wednesday afternoon. The data showed 12 Dubuque County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one since Tuesday. The hospitalization total for Jones County was five, a decrease of two; Jackson County, five, an increase of two; Delaware County, two, unchanged; and Clayton County, zero, unchanged.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had seven new cases during the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 805 additional cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, with the total climbing to 323,520. There were 34 more deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 5,067.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported four additional cases Friday. Iowa County reported three new cases. The state reported two new cases in Crawford County. Lafayette County added one.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,266 new cases on Friday, pushing the total to 548,221. There were 28 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 6,020.
- In Illinois, the state reported one additional case in Jo Daviess County on Friday. The statewide total grew by 3,660 new cases reported Friday, along with 83 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,141,219 cases and 19,526 deaths.