Fifty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,701.
There were 232 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 31,344. That means the county had a positivity rate of 25% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate inched up to 11.8%.
Delaware County reported six additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, climbing to 500 total cases. It became the 34th county in the state to reach that mark.
Ten additional cases were recorded for Jackson County, as its tally climbed to 401.
There were three new cases in Clayton County, which now has had 284, and two more in Jones County, which sat at 311.
There were no additional related deaths reported in the time frame, so the tolls remained 44 for Dubuque County, four for Delaware County and three each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester reported one additional case in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 53. Of those reported cases, 32 people have now recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 16 cases, 12 of which have recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care remained at 13 cases, with no recovered at this point.
Statewide, Iowa reported 682 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 92,543.
The death toll in Iowa rose by four to 1,381.