In a year when people have been isolated from family and friends, businesses have suffered tremendous hardships, and thousands of events have been canceled, any kind of good news is a welcome respite.
The Dubuque-area community got just that last week with the announcement of one of the biggest economic development agreements the city has ever seen.
One of the nation’s leading pet food manufacturers proposes investing about $80 million in a Dubuque facility and creating more than 270 full-time jobs.
Simmons Pet Food, based in Arkansas, aims to buy the former Flexsteel Industries plant at 501 Seippel Road by the end of this year.
The company proposes hiring 138 workers by the middle of 2021 and increasing that total to 271 full-time employees in the next three years. It also would make a series of sizable investments in order to acquire the building, retrofit the facility, install equipment and eventually expand the structure.
The proposal is contingent on the receipt of local and state incentives. The Dubuque City Council will hold a Dec. 17 public hearing on the proposed development agreement, and the application for state incentives goes before the Iowa Economic Development Authority later this month.
The magnitude of the impact of such a development would be impressive in any economic climate. Amid a pandemic, the weight of the announcement is all the more staggering.
It was just more than seven months ago that Dubuque got the devastating news that Flexsteel would close its manufacturing operation after 84 years in the community. For decades, as the hometown of the global company, Dubuque took great pride in the quality workmanship at the local plant. But by this summer, 213 people lost their jobs with the closure.
The timing seemed terrible as the region had been plunged into pandemic closures for weeks and the numbers were just beginning to climb. Citizens had begun to realize that enduring COVID-19 would be a long haul.
Yet now, before the end of the year, comes word of a new chapter for Dubuque with Simmons Pet Food. Landing such a plum deal was part reputation, some hard work — and a touch of good old-fashioned luck.
This area had multiple things going for it that helped secure the deal:
- A new-but-vacant, state-of-the-art facility.
- A workforce renowned for its drive.
- Local government and economic development officials eager to build partnerships.
Leaders from the City of Dubuque and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. deserve credit for facilitating this deal and landing this opportunity. On a development plan of this level, the pieces don’t all fall into place without some assistance, and GDDC has been masterful at that effort for the Dubuque area.
The pandemic is not yet over, local businesses are still struggling, and challenges lie ahead for all of us. But this positive economic news provides some sunshine amid the clouds.
Dubuque lost one of its cornerstone businesses this year. Now, months later, there’s a plan in place for a new company to make its home in Dubuque, bringing even more well-paid jobs to fill the exact building of the loss. And it came together during the most significant pandemic of the century. To Simmons Pet Food, we offer a grateful “Welcome home.”