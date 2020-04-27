Restaurants, fitness centers, malls and retail stores in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties will be permitted to reopen on Friday, May 1, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this morning.
Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties are among the counties in which such businesses can reopen. Dubuque County is among the 22 counties in which eateries, retail and gyms will remain shuttered until May 15, according to the governor.
COVID-19 cases in the counties in which businesses can reopen have either been consistently low or have shown a downward trend, Reynolds said. Conversely, the 22 counties with extended restrictions have seen high case numbers.
Today, seven more confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County, pushing the county's total to 87. In contrast, Jones County has 19 cases; Clayton County, 13; Jackson County, five; and Delaware County, four.
Reynolds indicated the decision was prompted by a desire to maintain a balanced approach amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This level of mitigation is not sustainable for the long term, and it has unintended consequences for Iowa families," she said. "So, we must gradually shift from an aggressive mitigation strategy to focusing on containing and managing virus activity for the long-term.”
She added that such an approach would allow the state to “safely and responsibility balance the health of our people and the health of our economy.”
Reopening businesses only will be allowed to operate at 50% of normal capacity. She said the measure also applies to malls, but play areas and common seating areas such as food-court dining will remain closed.
Reynolds also said she is lifting the limits on spiritual and religious gatherings statewide but said these organizations must adhere to social distancing, hygiene and public health measures.
Despite the phased plan to reopen the economy, Reynolds encouraged those at higher risk to remain at home.
“I strongly encourage all vulnerable Iowans, including those with pre-existing conditions and those older than 65 throughout the state, to continue to limit their activities outside of their homes,” Reynolds said.
The governor said the state will continue to examine case rates and – in the event of a spike – could walk back the measures.
“We have to be honest about this,” she said. “If we do see an uptick and we start to see some of the numbers really start to spike, we’ll have to take a look at dialing back some of those things, too.”
This story will be updated.