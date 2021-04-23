The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Thursday’s developments included:
- One additional death was reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s death toll rose to 204, the sixth-highest among counties in Iowa.
- Ten more residents of the county were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Thursday, 93,956 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 31.1% of the area’s population.
- In Dubuque, walk-in, no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at Kennedy Mall. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
- There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 7 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. today at Pearson Hall at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. To schedule an appointment, visit
- .
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The data stated that, as of Tuesday, five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the same number as reported Monday. Five such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, one more than Monday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, a decrease of one from Monday. No such residents of Clayton and Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Tuesday, unchanged from the day before.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.9%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 3.2%; Delaware County, 3.4%; Jackson County, 3.7%; and Jones County, 2.9%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 470 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 361,894.
- The state reported five additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Thursday, raising the death toll to 5,904.
- As of Thursday, 930,565 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 19,229 from Wednesday.
In Wisconsin, vaccination appointments are available for the vaccination clinic at Lands End Comer Center in Dodgeville on Thursday, April 29. To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/4292021. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
- Wisconsin is now using VaccineFinder to connect residents with vaccine providers. To find a vaccination appointment, visit
- and click on the “Find COVID-19 Vaccines” button.
- Wisconsin reported 732 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing its total to 592,994. The state’s death toll increased by four to 6,725.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 1.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 29.7% of the population.
- There were 3,170 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,312,722. The state reported 33 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,755.
- Illinois also reported more than 3.5 million residents were fully vaccinated — 28% of the state’s population.