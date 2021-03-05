More than 19,600 Dubuque County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New data released by the state Friday shows that 19,645 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase in 451 from 24 hours earlier.
Meanwhile, 9,613 county residents have been fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 1,041 from Thursday, and the county's total remains the fourth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn and Johnson counties.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 3,731 who have received at least one dose (an increase of 82 from Thursday); 1,302 fully vaccinated (an increase of 193)
- Delaware County residents: 2,900 who have received at least one dose (increase of 86); 1,267 fully vaccinated (increase of 194)
- Jackson County residents: 3,661 who have received at least one dose (increase of 59); 1,231 fully vaccinated (increase of 113)
- Jones County residents: 3,761 who have received at least one dose (increase of 117); 1,402 fully vaccinated (increase of 155)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 239,265 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 583,193 had received at least one dose so far.