In Iowa, 3,559 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 190,594.
Iowa's statewide death toll surpassed 2,000 in that 24-hour period. The related death toll rose by 34 to 2,025.
In Wisconsin, there were 7,090 new cases today, pushing the total to 323,848.
There were 92 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,741.
In Illinois, 12,601 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, along with 97 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 597,849 cases and 10,875 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)