In Iowa, 1,959 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 262,210.
There were 97 additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 3,451.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,643 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 448,441.
There were 59 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,255.
In Illinois, there were 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases in the state Thursday, along with 181 additional related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 879,428 cases and 14,835 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)