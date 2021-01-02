Words spilled from her mouth before she could catch them.
They were scrambled, but she couldn’t stop them from pouring out.
Shelly Klinkhammer lay there on the floor of her home as her body twisted in pain. Everything ached.
“(Emergency responders) took me into the kitchen,” Klinkhammer said. “My husband brought my son out, and said, ‘Who’s this?’ And I said, ‘I know him, but I can’t remember his name.’”
In late September, Klinkhammer tested positive for COVID-19. She was among those contracting the coronavirus who experienced severe symptoms. including fatigue, shortness of breath, memory loss and body aches. Some people have had long-term ailments, with symptoms dragging on for months after they were cleared from quarantine.
“Some people are completely recovering and have no symptoms, and a lot (of people) are still tired,” said Mark Janes, a pulmonologist at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. “Some still are requiring oxygen. A lot of people I still see have abnormal X-rays.”
Klinkhammer, 57, a psychiatric case manager at MercyOne in Dubuque, had been careful all year to protect not only her patients but her parents, whom she looked after with her brother.
In August, Klinkhammer’s brother tested positive with COVID-19. Then, his wife got it. Next was his daughter.
From there, her dad got it as well.
“My dad wasn’t feeling good, and we thought he had a bowel obstruction,” she said. “We took him to the emergency room at Mercy, and to my shock, my dad had COVID. My mom had a lot of respiratory problems and was on oxygen even before COVID. We noted after my father was diagnosed that the amount of oxygen she needed had doubled.”
Weeks later, Klinkhammer called in sick to work with a headache, a pain she rarely felt.
Her supervisors advised her to get a COVID-19 test, and although her only symptom was the headache, she made an appointment for the following day.
“By 6:30 (p.m.), I was so sleepy and had so many muscle aches I could hardly get out of bed,” she said. “I am very warm-blooded, and I could not get warm for anything.”
Within hours, she went from just a headache to not knowing where she was or what she was saying and being taken to MercyOne’s intensive care unit.
In the hospital, the doctors injected Klinkhammer with the antiviral drug Remdesivir. Each time she received another dose, she could feel a bit of herself return.
The day she was discharged, Klinkhammer could barely lift her leg to get inside her husband’s truck.
“Things that you take for granted like walking up a flight of stairs suddenly becomes this mountain,” she said. “The first week I was back to work, I still felt a little foggy. I would run into another nurse, and I would think, ‘I can’t remember her name.’”
Like Klinkhammer, who struggled to pry her head from a pillow, Kathy Baker, 63, was unable to climb out of bed for weeks after she tested positive with COVID-19 in September.
“I was just tired,” said Kathy, whose husband, Dave, just ended his term as a Dubuque County supervisor. “I pulled a muscle in my hip, and that’s kind of where it attacked me. It’s like it finds your weakest point, and that’s where it migrates to.”
Not once did she have a fever, she recalled. She was just tired and lay in bed for weeks.
“It’s like I am always tired now,” she said. “There are a lot of times I go to bed at 6 or 7 at night.”
After losing her job, Katrina Ruble, of Dubuque, now spends her mornings helping her kids get ready for school or sitting in patient waiting rooms. She is sure to schedule doctor’s appointments in the morning. By the afternoon, she’s drained.
“I am exhausted and fall asleep no matter where I am at,” Ruble said. “My 16-year-old has taken over driving most places. Everyone is saying it’s just like the flu, but it’s not. There are long-lasting effects that no one understands.”
In October, Ruble’s 13-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 after complaining of a headache. From there, it spread to Ruble, 35, and her other children.
But for Ruble, the lasting ailments have been by far the worst in her family.
“I can’t remember names,” she said. “I can be in the middle of something and forget what I’m doing. It’s frustrating because I am an intelligent person.”
When patients are as ill as Ruble was, these symptoms are not uncommon, said Katie Parker, medical director at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
“As health care providers, we see a lot of people every day who are suffering,” she said. “Why we do our job is to help relieve that suffering, but COVID is a whole different level of suffering. It is really difficult to see these people. We know how hard it is for them.”