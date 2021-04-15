The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Thirty-eight more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have the coronavirus between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in any of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area during that time.
- By 5 p.m. Wednesday, 81,937 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 27.2% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.8% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 5.4%; Delaware County, 4.6%; Jackson County, 4.5%; and Jones County, 4.1%. The statewide 14-day positivity rate was 4.8%.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Wednesday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Sunday, nine Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Three such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, while there were two such residents each of Jackson and Jones counties. No such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized as of Sunday.
In Dubuque, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available for Friday, April 16, at the Kennedy Mall clinic through Union Family Pharmacy. Register at https://bit.ly/3twCn4V
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations on Dodge Street and Northwest Arterial in Dubuque have vaccination appointments available. To register for an appointment, visit hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy
- Regional Medical Center has appointments available for today’s vaccination clinic in Manchester. To register, visit regmedctr.org/covid-manchester2. Those needing assistance accessing the online form can call 563-927-7777.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 678 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing the total to 358,258. For the fourth consecutive 24-hour period, the state reported no additional related deaths, so the toll remained at 5,857.
- As of Wednesday, 815,152 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 16,575 from Tuesday.
- Wisconsin reported 929 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 587,561. The state’s death toll increased by five to 6,695.
- Wisconsin reported that 1.47 million residents have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, or 25.2% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 3,536 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday, with a state total of 1,288,934. The state reported 30 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,570.
- Illinois also reported 3.02 million residents were fully vaccinated — 23.7% of the state’s population.