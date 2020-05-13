A popular Dubuque-area tourist attraction will not open for the 2020 season.
Crystal Lake Cave in rural Dubuque announced that it will not open this year.
"We have chosen to cancel the 2020 cave season for the safety of the local, regional and international community as well as our employees and owners," state an online announcement.
The cave was discovered in 1868. Located at 6684 Crystal Lake Cave Road, it is generally open May through October.
In addition to seeing the cave itself, tourists visiting Crystal Lake Cave can take part in activities such as "gem mining" and shop in the attraction's gift shop.
Officials emphasized that the cave will be reopened to the public in 2021.