In Iowa, there were 1,089 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the state's 24-hour total to 67,982.

Iowa’s related death toll rose by three to 1,137 as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

In Wisconsin, 1,498 new cases were reported Friday, pushing the total to 79,354.

There were seven additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,153.

In Illinois, 5,368 new confirmed cases were reported Friday as a backlog of tests were processed. Twenty-nine additional confirmed deaths also were reported.

That brings the state's totals to 245,371 cases and 8,143 deaths. 

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Iowa COVID-19 map 9/4/2020
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Wisconsin COVID-19 map 9/4/2020
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Friday. 
Illinois COVID-19 map 9/4/2020
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday. 