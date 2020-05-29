It’s hard to imagine throwing another challenging element into these trying times, but for some local military families, that’s what lies ahead.
Approximately 130 soldiers from Dubuque’s Company A of the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, will deploy this weekend and are headed for the Middle East.
After a private ceremony at the Dubuque Readiness Center, the troops will head out on a short “parade” through town.
Here’s something everyone can do this weekend to support local military families while still remaining socially safe — cheer on the parade.
The soldiers will depart 5001 Old Highway Road at about 1:30 p.m. and travel along a parade route that follows Old Highway Road to U.S. 20, travels east to Northwest Arterial, north on Northwest Arterial to Pennsylvania Avenue, east on Pennsylvania to John F. Kennedy Road, south on JFK to Dodge Street and west on Dodge.
Friends, family and anyone who wants to salute these brave men and women can line the route to send these soldiers off to active duty.
The battalion will support Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East and marks the fifth federal mobilization for the battalion since 2000 and first since a 2010 deployment to Afghanistan.
Show your support by giving the 1st Battalion a great sendoff and praying for their safe return.
Dubuque City Council Member Brett Shaw’s announcement this week that he will leave Dubuque no doubt came as a surprise to citizens who follow the politics of local government.
Last summer, the council went through a period of extreme discord, largely over the performance and behaviors of City Manager Mike Van Milligen. There were tumultuous meetings during which firing Van Milligen was under consideration — with a majority four council members ready to vote that way. Shaw was one of those, and today, he is the only one of the four still on the council. Kate Larson moved out of the community, Luis Del Toro lost his re-election bid in November, and Jake Rios didn’t seek re-election.
Since then, the face of the council has changed so much, the group voted unanimously earlier this month to endorse Van Milligen and declare his job safe.
Shaw voted for the measure, but not before getting in a few digs at some of his council peers on social media.
Now, the council will move forward, possibly hand-picking Shaw’s replacement, with much less drama and little turbulence.
No doubt some council members will be glad to see Shaw go. But there is something to be said for contrary opinions in governance. Taxpayers are not necessarily best served when every council member is singing from the same songbook. Votes of 7-0 make for more harmonious meetings, but they don’t always make for the best decisions.
Shaw didn’t always get it right — this Editorial Board told him so. But he deserves credit for his willingness (at least some of the time) to raise questions, particularly about city spending. The onus is now on remaining council members to do the same.
By now you’ve heard so many warnings about scams that you probably look skeptically at any offer of free money coming your way or something that looks like a prepaid debit card showing up in your mailbox.
But there might just be free money in the form of a prepaid debit card showing up in your mailbox.
The U.S. Treasury began mailing out the latest round of federal stimulus money to qualifying individuals as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act legislation. But with little notice to be on the lookout for the card, some Americans are tossing them out with the junk mail.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office issued a statement letting residents know that the cards aren’t solicitations or a way to steal your identity. They are from the government, and they’re here to help.
People who didn’t give their banking information to the IRS and are eligible for a stimulus payment will get a debit card by mail. The return address on the Visa card will be Money Network Cardholder Services, with instructions to activate it by calling a phone number and providing a Social Security number.
That’s right, you need to give your Social Security number in this case. If you got to that point and threw the card out, check eipcard.com or https://bit.ly/2X8bQNm for assistance.