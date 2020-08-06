Meeting details

The City Council meeting will be streamed live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2 and at www.cityofdubuque.org/media and facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

To submit input, contact ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org or comment on the live video on the city’s Facebook page.

Individuals must include their name and address in order to be recognized.

A full meeting agenda with links containing supporting documents can be found at https://bit.ly/3bPILe5.