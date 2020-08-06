Dubuque City Council members today will consider both mandating masks and reducing the capacity limits at bars, restaurants and fitness centers in the city.
Council members will meet virtually at 5 p.m.
A majority of council members on Monday indicated support for requiring face coverings in light of the recent White House report that recommended that in Dubuque County, based on its heightened, “red zone” COVID-19 activity, bars and gyms should be closed, restaurants should restrict indoor dining and promote outdoor dining, and face masks should be required in all businesses. But Gov. Kim Reynolds has insisted that cities and counties do not have the authority to issue such a mandate on their own.
During today’s meeting, council members will consider four options: a proclamation requiring masks; a proclamation requiring masks and limiting the capacity to 50% at bars, restaurants and gyms; an ordinance requiring masks; or an ordinance requiring masks and limiting the capacity to 50% at bars, restaurants and gyms.
A staff memo from City Attorney Crenna Brumwell, Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann and Police Chief Mark Dalsing shares the legal opinion that the city can legally “institute a face-covering requirement, capacity limitations or both.”
If those are made via mayoral proclamation, violations would be a criminal charge — a simple misdemeanor, subject to a total minimum fine of about $140.
If they are set as part of an ordinance, violations would “be processed similar to a parking ticket with a nominal fine and opportunity to pay at City Hall.”
The staff memo notes that, whether it’s a proclamation or an ordinance, enforcement would fall to the police department.
“Police response will be prioritized based on other pending calls for service at the time,” the memo states.
It states that “officers would be strongly encouraged to attempt to gain compliance through conversations with offenders. Officers could be provided with masks to offer individuals who don’t have a mask.”
Last week, public health directors in six of Iowa’s 10 largest counties, including Dubuque County, called on Reynolds to mandate the use of face coverings. And five Dubuque Community School Board members last week sent a letter to the county Board of Health and the city, asking that city and county officials issue a mask mandate.
On Tuesday, Iowa Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum sent a letter to the city to issue a citywide mask order.
And on Wednesday, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to ask Kim Reynolds to subdelegate her authority to local municipalities to enact mask mandates “as they deem best for their individual communities,” said chamber President and CEO Molly Grover.
“The chamber believes public health is economic health, and we want our businesses and economy to be able to stay open,” she said.