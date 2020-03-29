The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois shot up by 32% on Sunday.
Another 1,105 cases were confirmed, pushing the total of 4,596. Sixty-five related deaths have been reported in the state.
The totals in Iowa and Wisconsin on Sunday jumped by 13% and 12%, respectively.
Iowa officials announced 38 more confirmed cases today, bringing the state's total to 226. There have been four deaths linked to the virus.
Another 123 cases were confirmed today in Wisconsin, increasing the state's total to 1,112. There have been 13 deaths statewide.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: