Eight additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County in the 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stands at 501 cases, with 9,967 tests completed -- an increase of 443 tests in 24 hours.
Dubuque County's death toll from the disease remains at 22.
Two more cases were reported in both Delaware and Clayton counties, bringing the total in each to 40 and 38, respectively.
Case counts remained unchanged in Jackson County, with 23, and Jones, with 51, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
No additional deaths were reported in any Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area.
Statewide, Iowa reported 497 additional confirmed cases -- for a total of 28,430. There were no additional deaths reported from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today.